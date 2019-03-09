



Despite low voters turn out, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all polling units for both chairmanship and councillorship elections at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC candidate for the chairmanship election scored 290 votes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate who polled 132 votes at both polling units (PU) 021 and 022.

The APC polled 162 votes in PU 021 and 128 votes in PU 022 while the PDP scored 70 votes in PU 021 and 62 votes in PU 022 respectively.

For the councillorship election, the APC polled a total of 273 votes to defeat PDP which scored 151 votes from the two polling units in Aso Rock.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at the two PUs located in the Villa as early as 7:45am to await the arrival of voters.

Voting commenced at exactly 8:00am and ended at about 2:06pm. Accreditation and voting was done simultaneously in a peaceful atmosphere.

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari Abba Kyari was among some other voters who cast their votes in the Presidential Villa.

Asked to comment on the low turnout in election, Kyari said: “Everyone has just one vote, interview others too, not me.”

At the Abacha Barracks Polling Unit, a few kilometres to the Presidential Villa, the issue of voter apathy was not different as the station was empty with very few voters.

Election materials however arrived at the Abacha Barracks polling station as early as 7:39am. The INEC official prepared and waited for voters that turned up.