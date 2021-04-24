Danladi Chiya, the incumbent Chairman of Kwali Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, has been declared winner of the chairmanship primaries of the All Progressives Congress in the area.

The Chairman of the electoral committee, Ekaeret Ekpenyong, announced the outcome of the delegates election.

Ekpenyong said Chiya emerged as the consensus candidate, along with all the serving councillors in the 10 electoral wards.





She said the voting was to fulfill constitutional requirements as the candidates would be flying the party’s flag in the February 2022 Area Council Chairmanship election.

In his reaction, Chiya expressed appreciation to the delegates and promised not to betray the trust reposed on him, but to consolidate on his achievements.

Newsmen report that the atmosphere at the venue was peaceful and orderly, with cultural music played to entertain the delegates and party supporters.