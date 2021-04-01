



In continuation of its conduct of the off-season elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday April 24, 2021 for the conduct of the bye-election to fill the vacant seat for the Rimba/Ebagi Ward of Abaji Area Council of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This piece of information was contained in a press statement made available to journalists on Wednesday by the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye in Abuja.

Okoye said the vacancy arose as a result of the death of Hon. Usman Wodi, Councillor representing Rimba/Ebagi Ward of Abaji Area Council of FCT and the subsequent declaration of vacancy for the Ward by the Abaji Area Council.

The lNEC National Commissioner said official notification for the election will be published on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Political Parties shall conduct their primaries between April 3 to 10, 2021 while the last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is at 6pm on April 14, 2021.





Political Parties shall submit the names of their Polling Agents for the election to the Electoral Officer of the Local Government on or before April 16, 2021 and campaigns by Political parties shall stop on April 22, 2021.

The Access Code for the nomination forms shall be available for collection from April 10, 2021 at the Commission’s headquarters.

Political parties fielding candidates for the bye-election should pay close attention to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the conduct of the bye-election and to conduct transparent and valid party primaries in line with the dictates of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 [As amended.

He enjoined political parties to note that under section 31(8) of the Electoral Act, a political party which presents to the Commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in the Constitution and the Electoral Act shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction shall be liable to a maximum fine of N500, 000.00

The detailed Timetable and Schedule of activities has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms.