Senator Dino Melaye on Thursday urged an FCT High Court to strike out all charges filed against him, over allegation of providing false information to the police.

Melaye is being prosecuted by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on two counts of giving false information to the police

He was alleged to have in April, 2017, deliberately gave false information to the police to incriminate David Onoja, then Chief of Staff to Kogi governor, as masterminding an assassination attempt on his life.

Melaye was also alleged to have given false statement of facts in a phone conversation with Mr Mohammed Abubakar, son of former governor of the state, Abubakar Audu, with the intention of harming the reputation of Onoja.

He, however, denied committing the offence punishable under Sections 140 and 393 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.





Melaye’s lawyer, Olusegun Jolaawo, SAN, in a no-case-submission, urged the court to acquit and discharge his client.

“This matter borders on two count charge and the prosecution attached six exhibits and five witnesses, but as at today no single exhibit has been tendered.

“So, I want to rely on this to urge the court to acquit and discharge the accused,” Jolaawo said.

Jolaawo frowned at the continued absence of the prosecution counsel, stating that it showed non preparedness to go on with the case.

Newsmen report that the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Shaibu Labaran, was not in court.

After listening to the submission of the defence counsel, Justice Olasumbo Goodluck, fixed April 16 to rule in the no-case-submission filed by Melaye.