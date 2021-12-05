Politics

There’re no factions in APC – youth leaders

December 5, 2021
Kokoette Inyangidim
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has ramped up a flurry of activities in support of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) with the leadership of the party’s registered youth groups in Nigeria and the Diaspora declaring that there is no crisis or faction or a crisis among them or the party.

The APC youth leaders, therefore, distanced themselves from the purported APC group going by the name, ‘Progressive Youth Movement’, in which illegal activities had been reported to the Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies.

Addressing the media in Abuja on behalf of the youth leaders, Director-General of the Coalition of Progressive Youth Groups in Nigeria and the Diaspora (COPY-ND), Dr Aminu Abdullahi Isyaku, said the actions and declarations by the disowned Progressive Youth Movement were part of a grand plot by their sponsors to destabilise the APC National Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Governor Buni.

They also claimed the sponsors and the foot soldier are out to undermine show disrespect to President Muhammadu Buhari as the administration begin to wind down its activities.

The youths maintained that lawlessness had never been part of APC and had no place among genuine youths of the party.

