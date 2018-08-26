Chief Edem Duke, former Minister of Culture and Tourism, says disharmony in the state APC is about interests.

Duke said this on Sunday when he commissioned a new Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“There is no faction in Cross River APC; it is interest by various stakeholders in the party in the state.

“However, this is good for democracy but we need to come together; reason together; and chart a new course for our great party, ‘’ he said.

He advised APC faithful in the state to bury their interest and work for the progress of the party, adding that APC would be stronger if all members united and worked towards taking over the state in 2019.

He urged people who were yet to register for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so before Aug. 31 deadline to enable them to vote in the 2019 election.

He outlined the achievements of President Muhammad Buhari, particularly the appointment of Cross River indigenes in various positions, adding that this was enough reason for the people to vote him again in 2019.

Duke said an APC administration in the state would take special care of women and the vulnerable, if elected in the state in 2019.

APC in Cross River failed to conclude its state congress following litigation by the parallel executives members.

The party currently has two Chairmen with each claiming to be the authentic leader.