



One of the governorship aspirants of Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, says he will come out victorious in the primary which holds later this week.

He also said he was not scared or worried about any aspirant of the party including the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

Jegede, who stated this in Akure on Monday, said Ajayi, who just defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress to join the governorship race, could not stop his victory in the primary.





The PDP aspirant boasted that he has control of party loyalists in all the 18 local government areas of the state, having contested the governoship election on the platform of the party in 2016.

He said, “I contested against his boss, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu in 2016 and I came second. I and his boss are those who contested in 2016. If Akeredolu was not a threat to me in 2016, his deputy cannot be a threat to me or my ambition in 2020.”

The aspirant, who noted that his credentials were intimidating and good enough to speak for him, stressed that the PDP will win the governorship election come October 10.