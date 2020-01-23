<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





All eyes were on Imo state Governor Hope Uzodinma as Vice Pesident Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, presided over the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The meeting is the first NEC for the year and the first for the newly sworn-in Governor Uzodinma.

The newest member of the council exchanged banters with other governors.





Nigeria’s constitution provided that the vice president should be the Chairman of NEC.

The monthly NEC meeting deliberates on economic planning efforts and programmes of the various levels of government in the country.

NEC comprises the 36 state governors, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Minister of Finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and some other government officials whose duties hinge on the economy.