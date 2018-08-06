The Senator representing Ogun East in the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu, has on Monday formally written to the State Independent National Electoral Commission, Department of State Services, and the police to disregard his expulsion by the Peoples Democratic Party.

He also sent a copy of the letter to the National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, stating that his expulsion could not stand.

He was reacting to the letter written by the national legal adviser of the party, Emmanuel Enoidem, on behalf of its national leadership to the three agencies, dated Wednesday 1st August 2018.

Kashamu in his own letter argued that the party’s sanction against him was a stillbirth and could not stand the test of the law.

Enoidem had on August 1 notified INEC and security agencies of the party’s recent decision to expel Kashamu and three others – Adebayo Dayo, Semiu Sodipo, and Segun Seriki – over alleged anti-party activities.

Making reference to the letter, the legislator declared that it was not only borne out of ignorance but “most ridiculous, deceitful and criminally contemptuous.”

He said it was outside the functions of the National Legal Adviser of the PDP to write such a letter as stipulated in Article 42 of the party’s Constitution.

Kashamu’s letter read partly, “It is only the national chairman and the national secretary that have powers to issue such correspondences as stipulated in Articles 35 and 36 of the party’s constitution.”

He said there were pending litigations in which the courts had restrained the PDP from taking any disciplinary action against him and others.

He said, “Thus, I respectfully urge you to discountenance the fake letter, as it is not worth more than the piece of paper on which it was written.

“The National Executive Committee could not have validly expelled me and others when there are subsisting judgments and orders of the court forbidding them from taking any disciplinary action against me and the others.

“If they had taught through their ill-advised step, they would have realised that it offends the provision of Article 57 (6) of the PDP Constitution.”

He, however, said he would continue to remain law abiding within the party.