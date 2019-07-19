<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A petitioners’ witness, Joseph Gbenga, who claimed to be an expert data analyst, has contradicted the result presented by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, that they lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State.

Gbenga, who said the PDP engaged him to analyse results of the presidential election from 11 states, gave victory to the PDP in Katsina in the report.

While testifying on Friday before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) as one of the witnesses invited by Atiku and the PDP, admitted not to have been certified by any professional body.

Under cross examination by lawyer to President Muhammadu Buhari, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the witness said he was not aware his report contradicted the case of the petitioners.

Olanipekun drew the witness’ attention to the the fact that he claimed, in his report, that the petitioners won the election in Katsina, even when, in their petition, the petitioners admitted having been defeated by the APC.

The witness also admitted that his report could not have been a true reflection of the outcome of the last presidential election because he did not analyse all the copies of the election result sheets.