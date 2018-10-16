



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, called on Justice Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), to immediately protect the judiciary from President Muhammadu Buhari’s unconstitutional and repressive fascist policies.

The PDP’s call followed the travel ban placed on 50 Nigerians by President Buhari.

The party said Buhari’s action was an attack on the independence of the judiciary, using the instrument of blackmail and aspersion on its integrity and capacity to effectively and timeously dispense justice.

In a statement by its Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the admission by Buhari, on Sunday, that its obnoxious Executive Order 6, as well as the travel ban and trailing of citizens, were devised to directly interfere in judicial processes and stifle accused persons of resources, under the guise of speedy trial, has left no one in doubt that the nation was fast sliding into fascism.

“In trying to use his Executive Order 6 to determine the process, procedures and progression of cases in court, the Buhari Presidency directly seeks to usurp, commandeer and appropriate the constitutional powers of the judiciary and then arm-twist the courts and use them as ‘slaughterhouses’ for opposition members and perceived political opponents.

“We invite Nigerians to further note that the action of the Buhari Presidency is a direct attempt to suspend sections 6 (6)(b), 36 (5), (6)(d) and 37 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“The travel ban, trailing of citizens, and attempt to regulate the processes of the court is, therefore, an attempt to short-circuit the constitutional powers of the judiciary and foist a fascist regime where the Presidency becomes the investigator, prosecutor, and the judge in the determination of trumped-up charges against innocent Nigerians,” the party said.

The party restated its earlier position, rejecting attempt “by this administration to return our country to pre-1984 military dictatorship where the siege mentality and suppression of rights of citizens was the rule rather than the exception.

“We, therefore, urge the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man, to immediately insulate itself from the evil machination of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is now trying to turn the judiciary into an instrument of oppression against Nigerians,” the PDP said.

The party also warned the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, not to succumb to pressure by the Presidency to return Mrs. Amina Zakari as Director of Operations.

The PDP charged INEC not to change its statute-backed stand on the exclusion of Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from presenting candidates in the 2019 general elections, following its failure to conduct congresses.

The PDP said Nigerians were already “aware of the pressure from the Buhari Presidency to return Amina Zakari, a blood relation of President Muhammadu Buhari, as Director Operation, so that they can use her to manipulate the electoral processes and rig the election for President Buhari,” the party said.

It noted that the redeployment of Amina Zakari to another directorate reaffirmed its position that her continuous stay in the commission constituted a threat to free, fair, and credible 2019 general election, given her relationship with President Buhari, who is a major contender in the election.

The party stated: “Amina Zakari’s removal as Director of Operations has been hailed by majority of Nigerians, a fact which shows that voters had already lost confidence in her integrity to hold such a sensitive position, for which they prefer her outright removal from the commission.”

“Furthermore, Nigerians are also already abreast of the provisions of the law leading to the exclusion of Zamfara State APC chapter from presenting candidates for the elections and we caution INEC against any contemplations to change the rules for the APC.

“The case of Amina Zakari and that of Zamfara APC constitute another direct integrity test for Prof. Yakubu on his capacity, integrity and readiness for free, fair and credible general elections in 2019.”