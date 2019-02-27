



Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s National Assembly election, Evelyn Oboro, has called for the cancellation of the senatorial election in Delta Central District over alleged rigging and result manipulations.

In a statement signed by her director of Media and Publicity stated that the election was massively rigged in Ughelli North, Udu, Ethiope East, Ughelli South and Ethiope West local government areas in favour of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

According to the statement, results were manipulated in Agbarho, Orogun, Afiesere, ward 2/6 in Ughelli North LGA, Mosogar and Jesse in Ethiope West LGA, Okpe-Olomu and Ewu in Ughelli South LGA against the wish of the people, who voted massively for the PDP.

“At a point, our agents and collation officers were intimidated and prevented entry into INEC office at Ughelli just to ensure that the manipulated figures were announced in favour of Ovie Omo-Agege, who was still losing after the collation of six local government areas.

While thanking her supporters for their votes, Oboro advised them to remain calm as the temporary victory of Ovie Omo-Agege would soon come to end because she won the election convincingly.