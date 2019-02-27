



The Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri, has described last Saturday presidential election has the freest and fairest election conducted in the country since 1957.

Chief Edebiri who called on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and extend a hand of fellowship said he started voting in the country since 1951.

Edebiri said President Buhari should be praised for living up to his promise to the world that there would be no interference in the electoral process.

He challenged President Buhari to be firm in the fight against corruption in his second term.

Edebiri said Buhari’s coming in 2015 saved Nigerian from total collapse otherwise many Nigerians would have gone on exile.

He said God delivered Nigeria from the hands of those who wants to use the judiciary to scuttle the electoral process.

His words, “I started voting in December 1951 and that is exactly 68 years ago. Since I started voting in 1951, till date, I have not failed to vote in any election including that which was conducted by Babangida in June 12 1993, there was none of these elections that has been as free as the one we held on the 23rd.

“I say that from my own personal knowledge, this is not history that you read from book, this is something in which I participated, there was none of these elections that was as transparent, free and fair as the one we have just held so to that extent, Muhammadu Buhari should be praised.

“We also found that Nigeria has gotten respect from all parts of the world because of Buhari, this is a fact that no one can deny. Because of his anti-corruption stand, he commands global respect for Nigeria and you will find out that throughout the campaigns, it was only Buhari who talked about fighting corruption no other candidate made it a point that he will fight corruption in Nigeria but other people particularly his major challenger said if he succeeded he will sell off NNPC and other government establishments”