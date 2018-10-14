



The Chairman of the South East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has described former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as an embodiment of discipline and positive attributes in good governance.

Abaribe in a statement released in Abuja, hailed the choice of Obi as the Vice Presidential running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, saying the party with this pick had ultimately rapped up their victory in the 2019 general elections.

He said: “Mr Obi’s widely acknowledged good track record in infrastructural development and economic reforms as governor of Anambra State, remains an eloquent testimony of what service delivery and good governance is all about

“The ticket of the duo of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Mr Obi represents the finest choice available and one that reflects the high pitch push by Nigerians for total economic and political reforms.

“The present hopeless situation of fear, dispondency and hunger in the land, which is occasioned by a seemingly rudderless and clueless government requires experienced and steady hands in the saddle. Of course the Atiku/Obi ticket presents that radical choice capable of pulling the country out of her present horrendous predicament.”

Abaribe, who congratulated Obi, also thanked Abubakar for being meticulous in the pick and for looking the way of one of the best from South East and Nigeria as a whole.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to rally behind the PDP and Atiku/Obi in the march towards restoring Nigeria to the part of unity and progress again.