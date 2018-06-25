Former Minister of State for Power and Ambassador of Nigeria to Turkey, Mr. Ahmed Abdulhamid Malammadori, has commended Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state for organising a successful convention that produced new national leadership for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The convention, which was held at the weekend in Abuja, produced former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, as national chairman of the APC. Delegates at the convention also elected other key officials of the party including deputy national chairmen, national vice chairmen, national secretary, legal adviser and national publicity secretary, among others.

Speaking to journalists after the convention, the ex-envoy said by organising a rancour-free convention in a charged political” atmosphere like Nigeria, the governor has demonstrated political, administrative and management sagacity.

He expressed optimism that the peaceful conduct of the convention has placed the APC on a vintage position to retain power at all levels in the 2019 general elections to enable the party continue the good work of making life more meaningful to Nigerians.

The former minister also told journalists that what happened at the just concluded APC convention is a clear testimony that the APC is poised to take over governorship, states and National Assembly positions that are not in its fold in the forthcoming elections.

He appealed to the new leadership and all members of the APC to put the party above their personal interest and work for the betterment of the country and its people.

He, specifically, appealed to Adams Oshiomhole to be magnanimous in victory, and galvanise all the party machineries for a successful outing in 2019.