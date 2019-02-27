



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Enugu State chaper, has described the victory of the party in the state as a re-affirmation of the peoples trust.

Nana Ogbodo, the Director of Communication, PDP Campaign Council, stated this in a statement he released in Enugu on Tuesday.

According to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP won the eleven National Assembly seats in Enugu State, comprising of three senatorial seats and eight House of Representatives seats.

In a post-election statement, Ogbodo said the overwhelming victory was equally a bold reaffirmation of the electorates’ strong belief in the PDP’s people-friendly policies in Enugu State.

According to him, it is particularly heartwarming that such remarkable victory was attained in spite of the apparent voter disillusionment following the postponement of the general election.

The statement read further: “With the presidential and National Assembly elections concluded and results duly announced, we would like to express our profound appreciation to the good people of Enugu State for their immense support to our great party and all our candidates at last Saturday’s general election.”