Immediate past Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr. Eugene Odoh has said President Mohammadu Buhari should not be blamed for the vexed issue of restructuring the Nigeria polity.

Odoh said restructuring involves amending the constitution, which he noted is in the purview of the legislature and not in the executive arm of government.

He also traced the frequent crises between the National Assembly and the Executive arm to lack of political engagement, noting that if national assembly has quality representation, such feud will disappear.

Odoh made the remarks at Ukehe, weekend, when he declared to contest for Enugu North Senatorial seat.

Odoh said: “Restructuring could be gotten easily through quality representation. The President has no power to restructure; it is the national assembly. Restructuring is amending the law to give more powers to the states with a view to creating true federalism and the only people vested with such powers are the legislators at the national level.

“When you talk about Executive/legislative feud, you merely talk of absence of political engagement.”