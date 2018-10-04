



Erstwhile General Manager of Enugu State Rural Electrification Board (ENREB), Dr. Simon Atigwe, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency.

Atigwe polled 232 votes to defeat four others which included the scion of the Ifesinachi Transport Dynasty, Prince Emeka Mamah, who polled 38 votes and the incumbent Representative of the Constituency in the National Assembly, Dennis Agbo, who also polled 29 votes.

A former President of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Dr. Sally Adukwu, polled 11 votes while a former Nigerian Ambassador to Uganda and immediate past Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Chief Fidel Ayogu, came last with nine votes even as 10 invalid votes were recorded of the initial 329 accredited delegates for the election.

Declaring Atigwe winner of the keenly contested election, the PDP Returning Officer, Innocent Ezeoha, commended the delegates and the contestants for their matured comportment during the exercise and the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed all through the duration of the exercise.

In an acceptance speech, Atigwe expressed gratitude to God for making all things possible and also making his dreams a reality.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for making it possible for the electorates to decide who leads them as opposed to imposition. He said that through Governor Ugwuanyi, internal democracy has come to stay in Enugu State even as he thanked his supporters for their solidarity.

He extended a hand of fellowship to his fellow contestants and called on all to join hands towards achieving victory during the 2019 polls so that the collective goals of taking Enugu State to the next level through all round development as envisioned by Ugwuanyi will not only be achieved but sustained.