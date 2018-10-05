



Hon. Patrick Asadu has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the Nsukka/Igboeze south and federal constituency in the 2019 general elections.

In the constituency primary election conducted at the Adada House, Nsukka Local Government, on Wednesday, Asadu, polled 281 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr. Chidi Obetta, who garnered 79 votes.

Another aspirant, Mr. Chinedu Asogwa, polled 17 votes to come third, while Mr. Peter Odo, polled seven votes.

Declaring Dr. Asadu the winner, he thanked supporters of democracy for always standing firm in their struggle and enjoined his rivals to see the election as party affairs which did not recognise any member as a loser or a winner.

In his acceptance speech, Asadu said, “I thank everybody here, supporters of democracy, INEC officials, delegates, journalists, security officials and others for their steady supports to ensure that democracy thrives in our society.

“I want those that contested with me to understand that there is no winner, no loser. Yes, before I get back to Enugu I will start reaching out to them to understand that we are one family. We must join hands to help our people,”