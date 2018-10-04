



The Peoples Democratic Party has declared Chief Nnoli Nnaji winner of the primary for Nkanu East and Nkanu West Federal Constituency in Enugu State.

Nnaji polled 246 votes to defeat the incumbent representative, Dr Chukwuemeka Ujam, who polled 55 votes while four votes were voided.

Announcing the result, Vitus Okechi, the Returning Officer for the primary, thanked the delegates for their good conduct during the election.

Okechi also apologized for late arrival of the materials which he attributed to delayed flight from Abuja.

He also commended security agents and the media for their assistance in the exercise.

In an acceptance speech, Nnaji, a onetime Commissioner for Public Utilities in the state said that God’s time is the best adding that he had been in the race since 2011.

He promised not to let them down if he emerged at the 2019 general elections.

The candidate commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for giving them a level playing ground in the just concluded primary election.