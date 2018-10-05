



Mr Cajetan Eze has emerged the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu State through a consensus party primary.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Dr Emmanuel Emeremnini, announced the result in Enugu on Friday at the party secretariat.

The governorship primary was held amidst tight security and was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the party Chairman, Mrs Stella Chukwuma.

210 delegates from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state gave Eze an overwhelming vote being the only governorship candidate of the ADC in the state.

In his acceptance speech, the party flag bearer, Eze thanked delegates for their votes and for accepting him wholeheartedly.

He said he had the people of Enugu at heart and would work to transform the state to a desirable one if given the mandate come 2019.

Also, the ADC Chairman, Chukwuma, urged members of the party to work for the overall victory of ADC during the forthcoming general election.

Chukwuma said she was optimistic that ADC would occupy the lion building in 2019 if the members could cooperate and deliver the needed votes.