Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has cautioned corps members serving in the state against embarking on unnecessary travels especially during the festive season.

Ugwuanyi who said this during the closing ceremony of the orientation course for 2019 Batch C stream 1 corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Awgu, Enugu State noted that such travels lead to avoidable deaths.

Represented by the special adviser on special duties, Mr Uwakwe Azikiwe, the governor charged corps members in the state to use every opportunity to integrate, develop and touch the lives of the people where they are posted.

According to him, “Many corps members have died in road accidents while embarking on frivolous and unauthorized journeys. You must avoid these journeys to minimize the risk of involvement in road accidents”.

He also assured them of adequate security, promising to reward those that performed excellently well in their places of primary assignments at the end of the service year.

Speaking, State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Stephen Dewan, commended the state government for its endless support to the scheme in the state.

He charged the corps members to approach their task with highest degree of patriotism, service, and humility and to respect the cultural values of the communities where they are posted.