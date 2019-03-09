



The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Enugu State, Senator Ayogu Eze, on Saturday boycotted the governorship/state assembly elections in the state.

Eze told journalists in his country home at Umuozzi in Enugu-Ezike, Igboeze North council of the state that he was angry that his name was not included among governorship candidates contesting in the state.

He alleged that INEC published final list of governorship candidates leaving out his name in spite of Appeal Court order reinstating him as the APC governorship candidate.

“INEC claims to have party logos on the ballot paper so why didn’t they publish only the logos of all the political parties and leave the candidates?’’ Eze complained.

The APC candidate said that his supporters refused to vote because they were angry that they had not been treated well by INEC.

He said that he pleaded with them to go and vote but they insisted that he would not vote until INEC created a level playing ground.

When contacted, the INEC Residential Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, debunked the allegation saying that the commission included his name on Friday, March 8.

The REC told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that as soon as it received directive from INEC headquarters in Abuja, he restored his name.

According to him, at the commencement of work on Friday, March 8, the administrative memo arrived and his name has been inserted back at the appropriate place as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for over 24 hours.

The REC urged the residents especially the media to get things right by informing the people appropriately on developments at the commission.

“After this briefing, I will take time to show you the communication from our headquarters in Abuja.

“And those communications are purely administrative and it is clear that we put back his name on time after the Thursday’s Appeal Court Judgment.

“I saw the thing, the administrative communications concerning the issue, on Friday, in the morning when I came to work. It was then resolved.

“However, let me say, that the APC before now has been in the ballot paper.

“If you go to the polling booth now, you see APC name abbreviated with its logo in the ballot papers,’’ he said.

Ononamadu explained that INEC is one and the Enugu office is a sub-section of the INEC headquarters, Abuja.

He added that the INEC Enugu office would always take directives from its national headquarters since it did not have the powers to remove or add any name of candidate or party for election.