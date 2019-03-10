



The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, has hailed the synergy between security agencies and INEC during the general elections.

Ononamadu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday that security breach during the elections was negligible, attributing the situation to the cooperation of security agencies.

NAN reports that the joint security agencies for the election included the army, air force, police and Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The others are Federal Road Safety Corps, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Prisons Service, Federal Fire Service and State Vigilant Services.

Ononamadu said that security breach during the entire election period “is just about two per cent’’.

According to him, the cooperation and unity-of-purpose shown by the joint security agencies is unprecedented.

“The set of security personnel that participated in the general elections in the state lived up to expectations.

“They displayed a high sense of professionalism, which must be appreciated by INEC.

“It is of late we had little security skirmishes in some rural areas, which is negligible anyway.

“I am quite impressed in their general conduct,’’ he said.

The REC said that the agencies contributed greatly to the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections in Enugu State.