



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State has won the governorship poll in 10 local government areas declared so far at the INEC State Headquarters, Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enugu State is made up 17 local government areas.

NAN reports that the ongoing collation exercise was presided over by Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, the State Collation Officer.

The council areas declared were; Enugu North, Udi, Nsukka, Oji River, Udenu, Aninri, Agwu, Ezeagu, Nkanu West and Igbo Etitie.

The results announced so far between the major contenders of the governorship poll, PDP and the All Progressives Congress [APC] was:

Enugu North

PDP — 15120

APC — 276

Udi

PDP — 25,124

APC — 823

Nsukka

PDP — 51,207

APC — 2

Oji River

PDP — 22,369

APC — 536

Udenu

PDP — 33,437

APC — 334

Aninri

PDP — 21,450

APC — 496

Agwu

PDP — 23,025

APC —- 1232

Ezeagu

PDP — 21,448

APC — 255

Nkanu West

PDP — 30,698

APC — 243

Igbo Etiti

PDP — 25,557

APC — 1223.