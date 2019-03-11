



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has secured a landslide victory in the Assembly elections held in Enugu State on Saturday.

Results declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the various constituencies show that PDP won in Enugu East Urban, Enugu East Rural, Enugu South Urban Rural and Enugu North.

Other state constituencies won by PDP include Nkanu East and Nkanu West, Awgu, Aninri, Oji River, Ezeagu, Udi North and Udi South, Igbo-Etiti, Udenu, Igbo-Eze South I and II, Nsukka East and Nsukka West.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), House of Assembly candidate for Isi-Uzo State Constituency, Mr. Ejiofor Okwor, has complained of electoral malpractices in some polling units in his local government.

Okwor who spoke with journalists, alleged that his agents were chased out by PDP agents and stalwarts in the affected units such as in Umualor and Ikem communities.

At Ikem-Uno polling unit, he alleged that his agent and younger brother, Nnaemeka Okwor, was beaten at the unit for protesting against what, he said, were massive thumb printings perpetuated there.

“I call on INEC to cancel elections in the effected polling units because of the electoral fraud and malpractices that were perpetuated in those polling units,” Okwor said.

However, PDP polling agent at Ojete polling unit in Neke Ward 2, Orompo Nnabuike Ugwu, said the election was free and fair on his unit.

“There is no violence, no molestation even by security agents. We don’t have problems in Neke, even the card readers worked very well.

“The only problem is that not all the registered voters participated in the election but in all we give God the glory,” he said.