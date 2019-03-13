



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State has disclosed its plan to seek redress in court over the allegations leveled against the commission on the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, the Resident Electoral Commisioner of INEC in Enugu, stated this during the post 2019 general elections media briefing held on Tuesday.

Ononamadu who frowned against political rascality displayed by some political groups said, “During the conduct of the election, certain political groups effortlessly tried to falsely label INEC, security agencies and Central Bank in their attempt to find one way or another to scuttle the process but the maturity exhibited by citizens was enough to send their plans to the cleaners.

It was reported that All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state accused INEC of being biased as well as not having confidence that the commission would conduct credible election.

Ononamadu said, “I am also studying those wide allegations for possibilities of seeking court redress because it is not only politicians that can always take INEC to court, INEC and its staff equally have a name to protect; we are not going to tolerate reckless allegations that cast aspersions on our democracy and electoral process.

“We are moving towards a direction when nobody will get away with any unsubstantiated allegation that robs off on the credibility of an election.”

He announced that all election processes leading to all contestable positions in Enugu had been successfully completed adding, “There is no election either at the federal or state level that is outstanding in Enugu. Before the February 23rd Presidential and National Assembly election as well as the March 9th Governorship and State Assembly election, INEC Enugu promised that we will conduct not only credible election but one which is transparent and would pass the test of time.”

He added, “While we had teething logistics challenge during the Presidential election, we overcame all of those challenges during the governorship election and became the first state that has all the 4,145 polling locations to open before 8.00 a.m. on the Election Day. The only snag which I did I not know why the main reason was the voters apathy which saw less than half a million voters to vote out of the 2.9 million registered voters and over N1.7 million voters with PVCs.

The INEC REC thanked Enugu residents, traditional rulers, security agencies, National Youth Service Corps, media, civil society organisations, political parties, management and staff of INEC for their support during the conduct of the general elections.

Ononamadu disclosed that the commission would commence the issuance of certificate of returns to elected national law officers in Abuja on Thursday.

“Having successfully concluded election, we are also fully prepared for post-election events and activities. I want to reassure you all that we will conduct ourselves even better than we did during the elections. Like INEC Enugu has repeatedly said, power belongs to the people; so it is the people that give power and not INEC,” he said.