



Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the 2019 governorship election Enugu State.

Ugwuanyi secured a landslide victory in all the 17 local government areas of the state to emerge victorious in the polls.

The results were announced by the local government collation officers at the Governorship Election collation centre, INEC Headquarters Enugu.