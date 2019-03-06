



With less than 72 hours to the Saturday’s governorship and state houses of assembly elections, there is uncertainty about the participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State.

This comes on the heels of the exclusion of the party from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) final list of political parties participating in Saturday’s election.

It was learnt that the exclusion threw members of the party into confusion as to which contenders would represent the party as governorship and deputy governorship candidates, between the pair of Senator Ayogu Eze/Prince Chikwado or Barr. George Ogara/Mrs Ginika Tor.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had in its recent judgment sacked Senator Ayogu Eze as the governorship candidate of the state party.

In the judgment delivered by Hon. Justice I. Ekwo of the Federal High Court 5, the court asked INEC to recognize George Ogara as the party candidate, replacing Senator Eze.

But less than 72 hours to the election, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by Adams Oshiomhole is yet to obey the order of the court by submitting the name of Mr Ogara to the electoral commission as directed by the court.

A source from INEC told newsmen that the APC is yet to fill INEC form 001 and 002 in compliance with the court order.

“So, upon this blazing violation of the court order, INEC has no choice than to expunge the name of Senator Ayogu Eze as the candidate of APC and leave its space in the list blank,” the source said.

The source noted that the name of Senator Eze is in the original list sent from Abuja, before the court ruling on February 5, which directed INEC to recognize Mr Ogara as the authentic governorship candidate of the APC in Enugu State.