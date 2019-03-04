



Dr Emeka Ononamadu, Resident Electoral Commissioner, Enugu State, on Monday, confirmed the receipt of sensitive materials for the March 9, Governorship and State Assembly Elections for Enugu State.

Ononamadu, gave the confirmation of the receipt of the sensitive materials during a Daily Media/Stakeholders Update on, “2019 Governorship/State Assembly Election, Enugu State”.

He said that the whole sensitive materials are currently at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Enugu, for safe-keep.

“We have recorded 100 per cent completion of smart card reader configuration and charging, now ready for deployment to council areas and Registration Area Centres.

“We have equally distributed all the outstanding materials and funds for activation of the 260 RAC, in the 17 Local Government Areas of Enugu State,’’ he said.

The REC said that INEC Enugu, would start sorting of available sensitive materials at the CBN on Tuesday, March 5, adding that this would be done in the presence of party agents, election observers and security.

He noted that sensitive materials and smart card readers would be deployed to the council areas on March 6.

Ononamadu said further that on the same March 6, sorting of sensitive and non-sensitive materials according to RAC, would start and end on March 7.

According to him, From the hours of 9 a.m. on March 8, movement of materials from the council area to RAC will commence and end before 4 p.m.

“Therefore, all the 260 RACs in Enugu state, are supposed to have been activated on, or before 3 p.m. on March 8.

“Movement of staff, security and materials from RACs to polling units, will start from 5:30 a.m. as we expect all the 4150 polling units to be activated before 8 a.m. on March 9,’’ he said.