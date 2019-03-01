



Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign train yesterday returned to markets and streets of Enugu canvassing for votes ahead of March 9 governorship and state assembly elections, amid jubilation and excitement from teeming supporters and admirers.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who interacted with the jubilant traders and residents of the state, reiterated his administration’s commitment to continued rapid development of the state to improve their living standard, urged the people to come out en masse to vote massively for him and other candidates of the PDP.

His words: “We assure you that what we have been able to do so far is only the beginning as we remain fully committed to our promise to bring about the rapid and holistic development of Enugu State, to improve the standard of living of our people and to ensure that opportunities for growth and development are extended to every corner and to every class of people in the state”.

The PDP governorship candidate, who was accompanied by his deputy and running mate, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, State PDP Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, Speaker of the House of Assembly and PDP candidate for Enugu East Urban Constituency, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, Director-General, PDP Campaign Organisation, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, the House of Respresentatives Member-Elect for Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Prince Cornelius Nnaji, the party’s candidate for Enugu East Rural Constituency, Hon. Hilary Ugwu, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, among others, participated in the 11th draw of the second phase of the Enugu State Traders Empowerment Scheme held at Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, Abakpa Main Market and Eke Obinagu Emene Market.

The empowerment programme, which assists 200 genuine traders in the state who win the monthly raffle draw of N50,000 each to grow their various businesses, irrespective of state of origin, religion or ethnicity, was held simultaneously today across the 54 participating markets. 2,200 traders have so far benefited in the phase.

The exercise offered the governor and other stakeholders of the PDP ample opportunity to campaign vigorously and urge the people to troop out on March 9 to cast their votes for all the candidates of the party.

The visibly excited traders and supporters assured Gov. Ugwuanyi and other party’s candidates of their votes at the polls.