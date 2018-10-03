



Chimaroke Nnamani was on Wednesday declared winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election for Enugu East Senatorial district.

Mr Nnamani, former Enugu State governor, polled 601 votes to win the primaries election while Chinedu Nneji had 88, David Nkwuo 74 and incumbent senator, Gilbert Nnaji, had 69 votes.

Others are Gab Agu, eight votes, Lawrence Eze, 25, and Joshua Mba, four votes.

The final election for delegates from Nkanu West adopted option A4 model of voting due to lack of ballot papers.

Abdulrahman Yunusa, the Returning Officer for the PDP primary in the senatorial zone, had on Tuesday declared the election inconclusive due to shortage of ballot papers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was inconclusive due to shortage of ballot papers for one of the six council areas that made up the district.

Mr Yunusa however, said that the polls of the remaining council area would be done on Wednesday morning, October 3, when the ballot papers must have arrived.

“After the remaining one council polls on Wednesday, I shall officially declare the winner of the primary for Enugu East Senatorial Zone and return the winner as the candidate of the PDP ahead of 2019 General Elections,’’ he added.