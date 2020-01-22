<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ahead of the February local government elections in Enugu State, aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship and councilorship aspirants on Wednesday alleged that they were excluded from the just concluded primaries of the party.

The aggrieved PDP aspirants made the allegation in a press statement in Enugu.

In the press statement signed on their behalf by two Chairmanship aspirants, Hon. Ogom Ene Esq. (Udi LGA) and Onyeke Chineme (Nsukka LGA), the aspirants said their hearts were heavy because of the rape of internal democracy in Enugu PDP in the build up of the February 2020 local government elections.

The aspirants noted that by the provisions of PDP Constitution and Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the party must not only conduct primaries to choose candidates to contest election in her platform but must also give every member who wants to contest the election, the opportunity to participate in the primaries.

“To do this, the party must publish guidelines and timetable for the primaries. The party must also make public, for the benefit of aspirants, the amount to be paid for expression of interest form, the amount to be paid for the purchase of nomination form, the bank(s) and the account number(s) into which the monies are to be paid and the place to obtain the forms after the payment.

“We are pained that this is not the case with our party in Enugu State. Since the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) released the timetable for local government elections in Enugu State, we have waited for the release of those information from our party, to no avail.





“The whole process of choosing the PDP chairmanship and councilorship candidates for the 2020 local government elections have been shrouded in secrecy. The party secretariat has remained under lock and keys. The chairman of the PDP in Enugu State, Mr . Augustine Nnamani, has remained incommunicado and intermittently seen at Government House meetings where annointed candidates are presented to selected stakeholders.

“We, as chairmanship aspirants in our various local government areas are denied information as to what to pay to obtain nomination forms, where to pay and where to collect the forms.

“This, we view as deliberately designed to exclude us and others, who have not been annointed by the Government House, from participating in the primaries,” the aggrieved aspirants stated.

They wondered how PDP in Enugu State will rightly claim to have conducted primaries for the 2020 local government elections when all chairmanship and councilorship aspirants, apart from those annointed, were denied opportunity of collecting nomination forms and participating in the primaries.

They used the opportunity to notify the national headquarters of PDP and ENSIEC of this ugly and anti-democratic development in Enugu State, adding that as bonafide and loyal members of the PDP, they have the right to be availed the opportunity to participate in the primaries and were not ready to relinquish it.