Former Attorney-General of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Nwoga, says direct primaries introduced by the All Progressives Congress to select candidates for the 2019 general election will enhance Nigeria’s democracy.

Nwoga, a governorship aspirant of APC, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Enugu that the process which allowed the party members to select their leaders was ingenious.

He said that direct primaries would instill confidence and sense of ownership in members of the party unlike in the past when few individuals were involved in the selection of candidates.

He said: “This is an ingenious concept that APC has come up with in Nigeria’s politics. It gives the electorate the right to participate in the selection of their designated flag bearers.

“I fully subscribe to it. It will also bring about a corrupt-free process in the democratic process.”

The former attorney-general said that as a state appointee he was compelled to be a card-carrying member of the People’s Democratic Party.

Nwoga added: “I was on the fence as a card-carrying member of PDP.”

He explained that after his appointment “it began to dawn on me that I have not made enough impact. I also felt I do not have the space to explore my desire in PDP.

She said: “I am in politics not to say things I do not believe in but to say the things I can really do for the people.

“I joined politics and I am seeking my party’s ticket to offer service to my deprived people.”