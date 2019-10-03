<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Enugu State House of Assembly has promised to provide the right legal framework that would enhance the state’s Customary Court of Appeal’s speedy delivery of justice in the state.

The House Committee on Judiciary Chairman, Mr. Emeka Mmadu, made the promise when his committee visited the President, Customary Court of Appeal in Enugu on Thursday.

Mmadu said that the state government had promised to provide a permanent site for the customary court of appeal.

He explained that building of a permanent structure for the customary court of appeal would separate it from the magistrates’ courts and enhance justice delivery at that level.

Responding, the president of the customary court of appeal, Justice George Nnamani, urged the lawmakers to amend some sections of the customary court of appeal law of Enugu State, 2004.

Nnamani explained that the amendment would help to incorporate the ideas gathered since the establishment of customary court of appeal in the state.

He emphasised that such amendment would enhance the administration of customary courts in the state.