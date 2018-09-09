Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu state have resolved to adopt Direct primaries in the conduct of its election for emergence of party’s flag bearers for the forthcoming elections.

The Party opined that they are close to dismantling factions in the party, to unite and go forcefully into the general election.

The decision was taken, weekend, when stakeholders and prospective candidates of the party met in Enugu to arrive at consensus on the method of primary election for the party in the state.

Among the party members who attended the meeting were the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama; Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Senator Ayogu Eze, Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu, APC factional state Chairman, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, among many aspirants for different positions in the state.

Leaders of the party in Enugu state and minister for foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who briefed newsmen after the meeting said another meeting of the elders of the party will hold to validate their position on the choice of direct primaries and also to dismantle the two existing factions in the state to form a strong block.

Onyeama said “The clear consensus is to go for direct primaries. This was the first part of the consultation process, by Sunday we will have a meeting of party elders to essentially validate the consensus that emerged from Saturday meeting.

“We realise that the process of direct primaries will be quiet challenging in terms of organisation because we are talking of 260 wards and it was felt that this is a way of empowering the people, which is the most democratic way to go about it. We felt that notwithstanding the challenges, this is path of the way forward.”

On the move to quash existing factions of the party in the state Onyeama said “the Sunday meeting is intended to iron out any divergence that might be and the definitive decision taken tomorrow (Sunday) would hopefully establish a unified position of the party.

“We are hopeful and its part of the process to iron out differences and to bring everybody together. We are hoping that within the week, we should be able to iron out differences and collapse whatever different structures that may exist.”