Deacon Okey Ogbodo led faction of All Progressives Congress APC Enugu State Chapter, has sacked its Deputy Chairman, Adolphus C. Ude from continuing to act as its Deputy Chairman in Enugu State.

The party state disciplinary headed by Deacon Okey Ogbodo in a statement in Enugu resolved to sack the Party deputy chairman to save the party from disintegration and imminent crisis due to atrocious acts it’s deputy state chairman.

The party dispelinary committee, resolutions was signed by its chairman and the Secretary, Eze Sydney and Solomon Achi-kanu respectively while sack of the deputy state chairman bordered on unilateral forgery of list of candidates for 2020 local government election in the state, extortion from Party members and anti party activities.

“Adolphus C. Ude single handedly raised list of candidates for 2020 local government elections in the 17 LGAs and 260 Wards of Enugu State, thereby tampering with the processes of internal democracy of the Party, as enshrined in Article 21; Section A; Sub-section xi; of the Party’s Constitution (2014)as amended”

” Ude, the state deputy chairman forged list of Candidates for 2020 Enugu State local government elections contravening Article 21, Section A; Sub-section vii and xi, of the provisions of the party constitution(2014) as amended.





“Adolphus having disregarded the letters and spirit of Article 20 of APC Constitution (2014) as amended, which stipulates the modus operandi of the conduct of Party Primaries, entered into correspondence with Enugu state independent electoral commission ENSIEC. the State electoral umpire, engaged the media, without the directives of the State Chairman, grossly embarrassed the party, brought the party into contempt and ridicule, in further violation of Article 21; Section A; Sub-sections ii and iv of APC Constitution,’’ the party officials stated.

The Committee also accused the deputy Chairman of using his office to exploit the unsuspecting loyal members of the party as well as sourcing funds from the state ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in an attempt to destabilize APC in Enugu State.

“Ude sources fund from PDP, without authorization, from APC top officials to collapse the party into PDP, to bankroll his destabilizing activities”.

“On 31st of December he collected monies from many party fateful to buy cow gift for the Hon. Minister Onyeama, and ended up with a goat then embezzled the rest of the money.

He also went to PDP government in Enugu State during 2019 Gubernatorial election to collect money and signed PDP result sheet as APC agent, validated PDP victory and weakened APC in tribunal. This contravenes section 21 subsection ii of APC constitution” the committee noted.

The committee members sat for three times in Enugu, heard from Mr. Adolphus Ude and other witnesses, including some leaders of the Party before arriving at the instant dismissal from the party in accordance with the rules and regulations of the party”

“We relied on Article 21 Section A (xi) and Section D Sub-section i, of the APC Constitution (2014) as amended to carry out the action,” the Party concluded.