<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidates in Enugu State in the last election has applauded the steps taken by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, immediately after returning to the ministry, last week.

They described the minister as a round peg in a round hole, noting that his reappointment was one of the best decisions of President Muhammadu Buhari when he reconstituted his cabinet.

In a statement by George Ugwuja, Chinwuba Ngwu and Confidence Chukwudozie, in Enugu on Tuesday, the APC faithful commended the minister for hitting ground running by pledging to find a lasting solution to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

“You are a diplomat par excellence, a true replica of your forbears, a distinguished son of the Udi ancient kingdom, proudly admired by the Agabaja clan, Enugu State and Nigeria at large.

“Thank you for hitting the ground running and for reassuring Nigerians that the diplomatic ties between Nigeria and other nations would be strengthened and all Nigerians all over the world would be secured and protected as they go about their legal and normal businesses.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari in a very special way for this worthy reappointment,” the group stated.