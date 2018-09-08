The two factions of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu state have disagreed on the method of the primary election the state will employ in election of their candidates for next year’s election.

Whereas one of the factions led by Deacon Okey Ogbodo said that it will employ direct primaries, the other faction of the party led by its founding state Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said it will use indirect or consensus method.

Nwoye told newsmen that it would be “Indirect, or consensus wherever possible.” But Ogbodo’s faction took its stand for direct primaries during its meeting in Enugu, on Thursday.

Ogbodo subsequently sent an official letter to that effect to the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, indicating their resolve on the issue. Ogbodo said that its decision was in line with the decision of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of their party to also conduct the nomination of Candidate for the President by direct primary election.