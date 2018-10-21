The All Progressives Congress, APC, has expelled a former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Barr. Onyemuche Nnamani from the party.

This was announced by the Enugu State chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye.

Onyemuche was accused of contravening article 21 of the APC Constitution.

The former SSG, it was gathered, had filed a suit before an FCT High Court, with NO 04/ 2765/18, against the party and its National Vice Chairman, Southeast, Mr. Emma Enuekwu.

In the said suit, Onyemuche alleged that Eneukwu was not qualified to run for the position during the party’s last elective convention.

According to him, the Vice chairman neither resigned from his position nor got a waiver from the party.

But Nwoye, while addressing journalists on Sunday, said Eneukwu got relevant waivers from the ward to the national level, just like every other executive member of the party at various levels.

He said having violated relevant sections of the APC Constitution, “this means that Onyemuche Nnamani has expelled himself from the party, by filling a case against the party and against an officer of the party.”

Efforts to obtain reaction from Onyemuche was not successful as he did not respond to phone calls as of the time of this report.