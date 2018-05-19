The differences between the two contending factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, remained unresolved, on Saturday afternoon, as the state congress of the party in Enugu, the state capital, ended in fiasco.

Pandemonium reigned supreme at the Indoor Sports Hall of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, venue of the congress as the faction loyal to Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, and its counterpart, led by APC National Vice Chairman, South East, Chief Emma Eneukwu and DG Voice of Nigeria, could not agree.

It was gathered that both groups could not harmonise the delegates’ list; so, when the Chairman of the State Congress Committee wanted to address the press on the outcome of their reconciliatory meeting, some hoodlums swooped on everybody available and scattered the whole place.

At this point, it became free for all; while people scampered for safety.

It was glaring Friday night that the two groups might not work together, after a meeting called at the party Secretariat to harmonise the different delegates’ lists emanating from their paralleled ward and local government congresses did not hold.

However, there was flicker of hope that there would be an amicable state congress Saturday morning, when the minister’s group which had earlier accused the leadership of the party at the national level of bias having directed the various congress committees to liaise the state working committee in the states, opted to participate in the process.