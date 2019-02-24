



The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the outright cancellation of the presidential and National Assembly elections held in the state at the weekend.

The state APC Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who addressed a press conference in Enugu, accused the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of conniving with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police to rig the elections.

He also alleged that the elections were not conducted in line with the electoral law as the smart card readers were according to him, totally discarded and accreditation carried out manually.

Flanked by the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Ayogu Eze, and all the National Assembly candidates of the party, Nwoye said there was no election in the state and further called for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the alleged electoral fraud.

They rose from the press conference and moved as a group to the Independence Layout State office of INEC to submit their petition.

Unconfirmed reports indicates that the PDP swept all the 10 National Assembly seats in the state.