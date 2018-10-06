



A former Manager Communications to a former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State, Mr. Paul Odili, has been declared winner of the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary election for Ndokwa constituency of the House of Representatives.

Declaring the results of the election which held at Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, the Returning Officer, Alhaji Idris said the total votes cast was 367.

He said Mr. Odili polled the highest vote of 182 to defeat Azuka Agbidi and Chinedu Egbenumolisa who polled 101 and 77 votes respectively, adding that 04 votes were voided.

The Returning Officer said the election was transparent, free, fair and credible, and commended the people in the area for providing the peaceful atmosphere for the exercise.

In a brief remark, Mr. Odili appreciated the APC leaders and delegates in the constituency for the mandate given him to flag the party’s flag in the 2019 general election, assuring that he will justify the confidence by defeating the incumbent representative, Mr. Nicholas Ossai who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC standard bearer also promised that if he wins the general election, the constituency will experience purposeful and adequate representation, which he claimed, has been lacking over the years.

He lamented that Ndokwa nation which contributes immensely to the national treasury has been suffering from marginalization and under development due to lack of voice at the federal level to attract development and appointment to the area.

In a related development, a practising journalist with Minaj Broadcasting International (MBI), Obosi, Mr. Gospel Amaliamefobu has emerged, unopposed, as the candidate of Labour Party for Aniocha South constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly.

Amaliamefobu was returned winner at a joint primary conducted at the state party secretariat in Asaba under the watchful eyes of the state party chairman, Tony Ezeagwu, and supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The LP candidate promised to give the candidates of both the PDP and the APC in the general election crushing defeat, insisting that it was time the under developed and marginalised constituency experienced fresh air through youthful and vibrant representation which he is capable of providing.