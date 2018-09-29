The Delta South senatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress and former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and Ijaw APC leaders have vowed to ensure that the APC won all elective positions in the 2019 general elections in the state.

The Delta Ijaw APC also said that they would help actualise the senatorial ambition of the former governor by overwhelmingly voting for him to defeat any candidate the Peoples Democratic Party would field at the poll.

Speaking when he met with Ijaw APC leaders and delegates at the home of Chief George Timinimi in Effurun, Uduaghan boasted that he would ensure that the federal government completed the abandoned Ayakoromo Bridge in Burutu.

The former governor who lamented that the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has become moribund under the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led government would become functional again under an APC-led government.

While recounting several of his laudable projects in Ijawland including appointing Ijaw into sensitive positions against stiff oppositions as a governor, he stressed that Ijaw and Itsekiri and other tribes in the Niger Delta would continue to live in peace.