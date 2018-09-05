Immediate past governor of Delta State, and Delta South Senatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has pinpointed his greatest mistake while he held sway for eight years in office.

He said his greatest mistake was his failure to engage in wide consultations with people of the state but promised to engage more if he’s given a chance at the Senate.

The former governor also advanced more reasons he defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week.

Mr Uduaghan, who was on a courtesy call to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, at his palace in Warri on Tuesday, said he dumped the PDP family because the party has become stagnant.

Uduaghan, who was accompanied by the Delta State APC Chairman, Chief Jones Erueh and other APC aspirants from across the district to the Olu’s palace, told the Itsekiri monarch that for the past three years, APC has been the only party at the forefront fighting the cause of the Niger Delta.

This, he said, was one of the reasons he decided to join the ruling APC, adding that he was also going there to represent the entire Niger Delta region.

The former governor further adduced his defection to APC in order to ensure the passage of the lingering Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law.

“Ogiame, I am here as your son to pay homage. It’s been a long political journey for me. You came into the throne at a time I was taking political holiday.

Ogiame, today I am here to tell you that I am out of that political holiday and I am back to the political trenches of Nigeria

politics.

“There are few Nigerians who know how to play politics and I can assure you that your son, is part of that group of politicians,” he enthused.

The former governor retorted that he was one of the politicians in the country who has the capacity to open doors in the politics of Nigeria, adding that after looking at the future of his political career, he discovered that the party that he was, was stagnant and moving backwards.

He said Delta South Senatorial District was in need of somebody in the National Assembly who could follow up the demands of the people and ensure that development reached the people, adding that he was going to fight for the Niger Delta.

“Senate is about law-making and from experience, there are some laws that I need to initiate and push. One of the major challenges that the Niger Delta is facing is lack of funds to develop the region.

“A lot of monies come from here but the people have little or no say on how the money is utilized.

“People have sat down and said let us involve the communities through a PIB where the people will be given ten per cent. But that bill had been in the National Assembly as long as I can remember.

“It keeps moving from one government to another. And from what I learnt, it may never be passed.

“Some people, who are not from the oil producing areas, felt that if that bill was passed, the money that would be left would not be enough to share,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Olu of Warri, who gave his royal blessings to the former governor, said he was glad that Dr Uduaghan had decided to come out to represent his people in the red chambers.

The Olu said that Uduaghan, being the only Itsekiri governor since the creation of the state, has all it took to represent the people of Delta South Senatorial district.

“Recently I asked you why you are here while your mates are in the Senate. You have me your reason why you backed out when you had the opportunity. You said you did that for peace to reign.

“No Itsekiri man has had the opportunity to become a governor of this state. You are the only Itsekiri man who has been the governor and that means a lot to me.

“Wherever I am going, I ensure that Uduaghan is part of my entourage. Your decision is a good one, there is no harm in trial. You have taken a bold step.

“A senator representing Delta South Senatorial district is representing the Itsekiris, the Urhobos and the Ijaws. We have one who represents just one ethnic group, and he has no apology for it.

“I want a senator who will represent the ethnic groups. Don’t take advantage of your position to fight the other ethnic groups you are supposed to protect, which we have been experiencing and it’s very bad,” Ikenwoli said.

The Olu, who averred that it’s the turn of the Itsekiris to produce the next Senator for Delta South district based on a gentleman agreement among the three ethnic groups, called on the Ijaws and Isokos to support the aspirant from the Itsekiri ethnic nationality as well as unify.