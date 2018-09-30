The immediate past Governor of Delta State and Delta South Senatorial District hopeful, Dr. Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan, has said his defection to the All Progressives Congress would put to an end the era of the party’s “barrenness” in winning elective positions and also terminate the reign of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State.

Uduaghan said this in Koko, the administrative headquarters of Warri North Local Government Area, where he went to consult party leaders and members from Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North ahead of the APC senatorial primaries billed for next week.

He urged party members to unite to enable the APC kick out the PDP-led government in the state.

He said: “The APC that I have joined is the one that will win election in 2019. But first, for us to win election, we must be united and that is one of my major assignment upon moving to the progressives’ fold.”

The former governor, whose defection to the APC has increased the party’s chances of defeating Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the 2019 general elections, added that the crisis rocking the party was almost resolved.

Uduaghan, while stressing on the need for the zone to send their best hands to the National Assembly in 2019 further emphasized that his role as ‘John the Baptist’ include weeding his home LGA, (Warri North) of external influence causing friction in the party.

He said: “I find it embarrassing that someone from another senatorial District would be sponsoring a faction in my LGA. That has stopped today. There is only one APC and so it would be across the state. I can’t be a John the Baptist if I can’t organise my house.”

He alluded that he was one of the major factors APC in the three Warri LGAs and the state at large had not been able to win as low as a councillorship position in previous elections.

Uduaghan, who however promised to turn the tide around in APC’s favour in 2019, added: “I have come with the winning streak. We shall defeat PDP in 2019 in Delta State.

“When I was on the other side, I clipped the wings of the APC. But today, I am here to reposition APC to takeover power from the failing PDP come 2019.”

While pleading with delegates to vote for him in the coming Senatorial Primary, Udiaghan promised to make good their mandate when he gets to the Red Chamber through their support.

According to him: “This is the time to send someone who has capacity and influence in governance to represent our blessed district. I will focus on laws that will involve our communities in the security architecture of our region, legalization of local refineries otherwise referred to as illegal refineries, five percentage community ownership in companies and environmental laws that will protect our environment from pollution arising from the destruction of “Cotonou boats” carrying confiscated crude. Give me your support and I will not let you down.”

Meanwhile, the former governor has chided the government of the PDP in Delta State for incapacitating the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission.

He, therefore, vowed to restore the intervention agency if the APC is given a chance to take over the affairs of the state come 2019.

Uduaghan, made the declaration when he met with Ijaw APC leaders and delegates at the home of Chief George Timinimi in Effurun.

According to him: “There are a lot of infrastructures we have done through DESOPADEC. I wonder how many people still have contracts in DESOPADEC today.

“I heard it is even difficult to pay salaries. DESOPADEC was active when I was in office as a governor.

“We were funding it and were doing jobs in our various areas that we were all enjoying.

“It is only an APC government that can bring DESOPADEC back so that it can be properly funded the way I was funding it.

“We have the Ayakoromo bridge that we started, but work is no more ongoing there.

“Once we come in, APC will ensure that the bridge is completed for our people through NDCC.

“We must ensure that APC wins all elections in 2019.”

Uduaghan, who stressed the need for the Ijaw, Itsekiri and other tribes in the Niger Delta to live in harmony, vowed to ensure the Federal Government completes the abandoned Ayakoromo Bridge in Burutu Local Government Area of the state.