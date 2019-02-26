



Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, representing Taraba south district has won a third term to return to the senate.

He won on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Solomon Adeyeye, who declared the result said, Bwacha garnered 96, 352 votes to defeat Ishaya Bauka of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 51, 971 votes.

Former Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya of APGA came third position with 47, 093 votes, while retired General Ibrahim Adamu Tubse of UDP polled 15, 123 votes.