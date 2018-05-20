Emir of Kano first cousin, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, weekend clinched the chairman of Kano chapter of All Progressives Congress in a keenly contested election.

Alhaji Abbas, son to Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, was until now a serving Commissioner of special duties to governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje posted a landslide victory over an unknown challenger, Mohammed Shehu.

Prince Abdullahi Abbas secured 2,982 votes to clinched the party top job, on a day Alhaji Ibrahim Sarina polled 2,817 to emerged as the State Secretary of the party.

Hajiya Habiba ‘Yardalla emerges as the Woman Leader with 2,876 votes among other newly elected leaders.

No fewer than 3472 delegates elected 32 contestants to various party position at state executive, and 21 were elected at zonal level

The outcome of APC Congress weekend now thrust absolute control of APC structures on the hands of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje whose candidates swept all the 31 position in the state, and 21 zonal officials in a keenly contested exercise.

The exercise which ended peacefully at the Indoor sports hall of Sani Abacha stadium was adjudged by stakeholders at the venue as free and fair.

Senator Barau Jubril, Kano North said that “I was happy over the peaceful way the state Congress was held, it’s signs of good things to come”.

Chairman of the Congress Committee, Chief Austin Eweka, said he was impressed over the peaceful conduct of the exercise, and urged the losers to accept the outcome of the exercise.

In his acceptance speech, the newly inaugurated Chairman, Prince Abbas said that his team would work harmoniously with the state government, under Dr Ganduje.

He pledged “we are ready to accept new entrants and we want to assured them that they would be treated the same way old party members are being treated. We are democrats and we believed in true democratic culture,”.