The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has resolved to avoid controversies after the recent elections that took place in the country.

Sanusi said this while speaking during a dinner organised to celebrate the 125th anniversary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited in Lagos on Tuesday night.

“My new post-election resolution is to avoid controversies; economics, politics,” he said.

He said it was important for the government to have good plans for the country, that would help to eradicate poverty.

“My prayer is that with these elections, the government would not think of these four years, but the government would think of Nigeria 125 years from now,” he said.

The emir called for more commitment to the education of the girl child. He said this while relating the story of a woman, whose child died while she was waiting to get financial support to buy drugs, which were less than five dollars.

He wondered at the number of children who died daily because of their inability to access healthcare and girls who die during childbirth.

He said it was cogent to address the issue of poverty and malnutrition in the country.

Sanusi was a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.