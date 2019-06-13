<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhmmad Garba, has said reconciliation between Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II can only be meaningful until the emir tender unresolved apology.

Besides the apology, Garba, a close associate of Governor Ganduje insisted the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must also withdraw all litigations challenging the Kano state government over the creation of the new emirates.

In a rejoinder written against one Jibrin Ibrahim who criticized Ganduje’s creation of new emirates and financial impropriety on the emir, Mallam Garba wants emir Sanusi, as part of requisite for peace, to extend hands of fellowship to the new first class emirs.

Planned dethronement of emir Sanusi by Kano state government over alleged misappropriation of N3.4bn against the emirate temporarily suspended following renewed intervention and reconciliation initiated by Federal government and prominent individuals include Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi and business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote, The Guardian learnt.

“Emir Muhammad Sanusi has a moral burden to publicly apologise to Governor Ganduje and Kano state people for dragging the revered image of the Kano emirate into the murky waters of politics. The emir also has the moral burden to withdraw all court cases he is personally sponsoring against the government. This will indeed, demonstrate his readiness to embrace peace and forgive, for the overall interest of Kano and good people of the state.

” The emir should extend a hand of friendship to the emir of Karaye, Rano, Gaya and Bichi. He is also expected to positively use his wealth of experience to lead other emirates and ensure their commitment towards socioeconomic development of the state. When these are done, the reconciliation will not only become sweetest but very rewarding”. Garba conditioned.

In a 45 paragraph rejoinder, Garba clarified that emir’s ordeals were a self-inflicted one and not a case of witch hunt as speculated by Jibrin.

According to the statement, the case of financial impropriety against the emir was instituted by some concern group, which clearly vindicated the government.

“Recall that a group known as Concerned Friends of the Kano Emirate had petitioned the anti-graft agency alleging that a whopping sum of N3.4 billion was illegally expended at different transactions by the Kano Emirate Council with the express approval of the Emir.

“The Kano anti-graft agency has been on this very matter for about three years; and not until recently when it concluded the investigation and did the needful by forwarding the interim report to Kano state government. Suffix to say that the state anti-corruption body, which is independent, is acting based on the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended).

“And as far as the Commission is concerned, this investigation is ongoing and the Commission will do everything legally possible to deliver its mandate with respect to the case. Interestingly, Emir Sanusi, in compliance with the law, has replied the query issued to him by Kano State Government.

“He has stated his own side of the story and I believe relevant authorities are looking into it. In this line, I believe that it is in the interest of Emir Sanusi for the probe to be completed so that the sleeping dogs may lie,” Garba insisted.